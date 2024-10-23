Home
ECB to train teachers, invest in ethnically diverse areas to boost school cricket

The ECB aims to support the provision of free cricket in 500 state secondary schools and to 3.5 million children in state primary schools over the next six years, they said in a statement.
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 13:20 IST

