England bowl out Bangladesh for 246 in third ODI

England bowl out Bangladesh for 246 in third ODI

England handed an ODI debut to 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who finished with a modest 1-62

AFP
AFP, Chittagong, Bangladesh,
  • Mar 06 2023, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 17:49 ist
England's Chris Woakes celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Afif Hossain. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain all hit fifties but England's bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 246 all out in the third one-day international in Chittagong on Monday.

Needing a win to avoid a whitewash in the three-match series, the hosts elected to bat first but were bowled out in 48.5 overs.

Shakib made 75 and Mushfiqur and Najmul added 70 and 53 respectively.

Jofra Archer picked up 3-35, while Adil Rashid and Sam Curran were the other two stand-out bowlers with 2-21 and 2-51.

Curran struck early, handing opener Liton Das a duck in the very first over before he dismissed Tamim Iqbal for 11.

Najmul and Mushfiqur shared a 98-run partnership for the third wicket to steady Bangladesh's innings before the former was run out by Jos Buttler.

Rashid bowled Mushfiqur and Archer ended Shakib's 71-ball innings in the penultimate over, wrapping up Bangladesh's innings the next ball.

England handed an ODI debut to 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who finished with a modest 1-62.

England lead the series 2-0 after winning the first two matches respectively by three wickets and 132 runs.

It is England's last scheduled ODI until September 8.

The ODI series is crucial to preparations for the World Cup in India later this year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
England
Bangladesh

What's Brewing

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics

Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

 