England bowlers using 'back sweat' to shine the ball

PTI
PTI, Southampton,
  • Jul 10 2020, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 11:06 ist
England v West Indies - Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium, Southampton, Britain. Credit: Reuters

Not allowed to use saliva on the ball, England bowlers have resorted to applying back sweat to shine the ball in the ongoing first Test against the West Indies here.

The opening Test at the Ageas Bowl marks the resumption of international cricket in a "bio-secure" environment after all activities were suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Back sweat has been the major thing at the moment with saliva going out the window," Wood said.

"Only your own, although we're mingling the back sweat a little on the ball, I've got some of Jimmy (Anderson's) and Jofra (Archer's)."

England witnessed a disappointing second day on Thursday with West Indies bundling the visitors out for 204 in their first innings.

And Wood admitted that they haven't had the best outing so far in the game.

"We haven't had the best day so plenty to do. I'd prefer a few in the wickets column rather than the pace column," he said.

"They bowled well and got to give them credit, but 204 wasn't on the radar, we'd have liked 250 or 300.

"We didn't get it right with the ball, they got their line and length spot on. It's a bit of cobweb and rust," Wood added. 

