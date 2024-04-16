Former Australia batsman Slater refused bail on domestic violence charges

Melbourne: Former Australia batsman Michael Slater was refused bail by a court in Queensland state on Tuesday after being remanded in policy custody and charged with multiple domestic violence offences including stalking and intimidation.

Slater, 54, faces 19 charges relating to alleged offences on Queensland's Sunshine Coast between December 5, 2023 and April 12, a Maroochydore Magistrates Court registrar said.

The charges include unlawful stalking, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or strangulation.

The court was told Slater denied any allegations of violence against the complainant, News Corp media reported.