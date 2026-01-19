Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Gautami Naik's fifty guides Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 178 for 6

Sent in to bat, table-toppers RCB didn't have the best of starts, losing Grace Harris and Georgia Voll inside the second over with the scoreboard reading just nine.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 16:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 16:30 IST
Sports NewsRCB

Follow us on :

Follow Us