<p>Vadodara: Gautami Naik struck a fine half-century to take Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a respectable 178 for six against Gujarat Giants in a Women's Premier League match here on Monday.</p>.<p>Sent in to bat, table-toppers RCB didn't have the best of starts, losing Grace Harris and Georgia Voll inside the second over with the scoreboard reading just nine.</p>.<p>Skipper Smriti Mandhana (26 off 23 balls) and Naik then joined hands and stitched together 60 runs for the third wicket to stabilise RCB's innings.</p>.Chinnaswamy stadium to see cricket action after government nod.<p>The partnership was cut short by Ashleigh Gardner, who caught Mandhana plumb in front of the wicket following a successful review.</p>.<p>Naik (73 off 55 balls, 7x4s, 1x6) and Richa Ghosh (27 off 20 balls) then stitched 69 runs for the fourth wicket to take RCB forward.</p>.<p>While Naik was the dominant player in the partnership, Ghosh used her long handle to great effect and smashed three sixes to compile 27 runs off 20 balls.</p>.<p>Naik's run finally came to an end in the 18th over, castled by Gardner.</p>.<p>Radha Yadav (17 off 8 balls) played short little cameo towards the end to propel RCB to the total.</p>.<p><strong>Brief Scores: </strong></p><p><strong>Royal Challengers Bengaluru:</strong> 178 for 6 in 20 overs (Gautami Naik 73; Kashvee Gautam 2/38).</p>