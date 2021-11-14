ICC T20 World Cup could reach American shores by 2024

The ICC T20 World Cup could reach the American shores as early as 2024 with the game's global governing body expected to award a joint bid for the lucrative tournament to USA Cricket and Cricket West Indies (CWI), according to reports.

"Cricket's governors may choose the United States as a venue for the first Twenty20 World Cup in the next events cycle as a springboard to help the game's bid for inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics," said a report in smh.com.au on Sunday.

The report said that the decision to award the T20 World Cup to venues, hitherto uncharted, was imminent in the next cycle, "and that an outward, global focus would mean they (tournaments) were more widely distributed than in the recent past".

"This would be the first global tournament not hosted by either India, England or Australia since the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. Under changes that same year wrought by the 'Big Three' -- the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Australia -- every event between 2015 and 2023 was awarded to one of the game's richest three countries," said the report.

The report said that taking the T20 World Cup to the US would also serve "as a launch pad for cricket's long-awaited inclusion in the Olympic Games, starting with LA in 2028 and following up with Brisbane in 2032".

