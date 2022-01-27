ICC unveils NFT in partnership with 'FanCraze'

The International Cricket Council on Thursday released 'ICC Crictos', the official range of digital (NFT) collectibles, in partnership with FanCraze.

Crictos enables fans to collect and trade their own slice of cricket history from a range of ICC events.

Featuring 75 unforgettable moments from the 2015 and 2019 editions of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, fans can start their Crictos collection with one of three packs: a Base Pack, a Booster Pack and a Hotshots Pack.

Fans that have reserved a pack will be the first to have the chance to own NFTs of some of the most talked-about shots, catches and wickets in international cricket.

The roster of collectibles will continue to grow and will include classic plays from past ICC Men's and Women's events as well as iconic moments created at future events.

The number of Crictos vary by pack-type and Crictos will vary in their rarity across four tiers: Common, Rare, Epic and Legendary with Common Crictos being the most minted whilst Legendary will be the rarest.

Finn Bradshaw, ICC Head of Digital said: "We are so excited to drop our first packs of Crictos today which is a unique opportunity for fans to own and be part of historic moments in cricket. Crictos will be a digital record of those moments cricket fans love, and enable them to collect these legendary video highlights.

"This Beta launch is our first step into the cricket metaverse and those lucky enough to be part of it can start their Crictos collection today and shortly start growing it by trading on the peer-to-peer marketplace through our partners FanCraze before we move to a full launch in the near future."

Some of the digital collectibles include Glenn Maxwell whipping one over square leg for a boundary against Sri Lanka, Hardik Pandya smashing Mohammad Amir through the covers at Old Trafford in 2019 and Joe Root drilling one over long-on in the World Cup 2019.

Alongside MS Dhoni and Steve Smith moments, a Lasith Malinga yorker from the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 can be found.

Other NFT products of 2019 edition include David Warner executing a checked lofted drive down the ground for six at the 2019, KL Rahul lofting Akhila Dhananjaya over long-off for a six and AB de Villiers showing his 360-degree range against Andre Russell.

