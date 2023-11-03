ICC World Cup: Old rivals clash with a lot at stake

Unlike Australia, England have no such issues and have a full catalogue of 15 to choose from but the problem for them is none are performing. They’ve tried to emulate the same slam-bang version that won them a maiden ODI World Cup at home in 2019 and then the World T20 trophy in 2022 but sadly it has flopped badly this time around. The over-aggressive approach has resulted in wickets falling like nine pins while the bowling unit too has come under the pump. Reports also have emerged about discord in the team which the management has downright rubbished but it’s evident they are hurt with their own performances. A win over their sworn enemies will provide some soothing relief and probably help their cause of a top-seven finish.