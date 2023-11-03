ICC World Cup: Old rivals clash with a lot at stake

Ahmedabad: Two great rivals, one on an upward swing determined to button down a semifinal spot and another seeking to restore a semblance of pride to a disastrous campaign that has seen their title defence spiral out of control, clash at the majestic Narendra Modi Stadium here on Saturday with a lot at stake for both.
Australia, who began their World Cup journey with two successive losses, have turned it around brilliantly with four straight wins that has seen them jump to third in the standing with 8 points. Post gut-punching losses against India and South Africa, critics were quick to write off Australia with some slamming their approach as old-school. Some even felt the squad had a very Test-like appeal.
The players, though, remained unruffled despite the torrid start. The batters since then have come out firing all guns blazing while the bowling unit, led astutely by Pat Cummins, have found their mojo on batting paradises that has kick-started talks of Australia adding a sixth star to their jerseys. A win against a low-on-confidence England, against whom they enjoy a 6-3 win-loss record in ODI World Cups, will not only strengthen their semifinal hopes but give them some breathing space in the two remaining clashes considering they have just 13 members to chose from at the moment.
Although England’s title defence is up in smoke, Saturday’s clash is of great significance as a defeat will severely dent their hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Pakistan. According to the ICC, the top seven teams from this World Cup and hosts Pakistan will make the line-up for the Champions Trophy, meaning bottom-placed England, with just 2 points from 6 games, have to win their remaining three matches to stay in contention for that. But given how nothing has gone right for them in India, Australia will be more than happy to rub salt into their wounds.
AUSTRALIA
Although Australia have momentum riding with them, a big worry, especially with the tournament reaching the business end, is player availability. Their in-form all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has headed home to attend to personal issues and no one knows when he’ll be back.
Then the freak injury to Glenn Maxwell, who fell off a golf buggy on Monday night and sustained a concussion as well as significant bruises. While he resumed training, his absence just adds pressure on a squad that’s been stretched. Cameron Green, not the preferred all-rounder in coloured clothing, will get a hit against England and he’ll be keen to make the most out of it.
Form guide (latest first): W, W, W, W, L
ENGLAND
Unlike Australia, England have no such issues and have a full catalogue of 15 to choose from but the problem for them is none are performing. They’ve tried to emulate the same slam-bang version that won them a maiden ODI World Cup at home in 2019 and then the World T20 trophy in 2022 but sadly it has flopped badly this time around. The over-aggressive approach has resulted in wickets falling like nine pins while the bowling unit too has come under the pump. Reports also have emerged about discord in the team which the management has downright rubbished but it’s evident they are hurt with their own performances. A win over their sworn enemies will provide some soothing relief and probably help their cause of a top-seven finish.
Form guide (latest first): L, L, L, L, W
AUSTRALIA
David Warner is doing exactly what Quinton de Kock is doing for South Africa and Rohit Sharma for India. Not only has he got Australia off to blazing starts but with 413 runs, which includes two centuries and a fifty, he’s been the rock around with which the middle-order has blossomed too. Playing in possibly his last major ICC event, the pugnacious Warner, after going through a hard time in the build-up, has regained his destructive self and Aussies will be expecting another big one from him considering Maxwell is out.
ENGLAND
Four key members in England’s limited-overs revolution post the 2015 World Cup humiliation are current skipper Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes. Bairstow sets the tone at the start, Root is the anchorman, Stokes is their superhero for all situations and conditions and Buttler the guy who lays the finishing touches. These four had been working seamlessly like the hands of a Swiss clock but now all four have malfunctioned terribly and that has jolted England. The quartet have plenty of pride and pedigree in them and they’ll be hoping to go out swinging.
TEAMS (FROM)
AUSTRALIA: Pat Cummins (capt), Alex Carey (wk), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Marbus Labuschange, Steven Smith, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
ENGLAND: Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.