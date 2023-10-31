JOIN US
Home sports cricket

ICC World Cup: Pakistan knock Bangladesh out with seven-wicket win

The former champions first dismissed Bangladesh for 204 and then returned to overhaul the target, reaching 205 for 3 in 32.3 Overs for their third win of the tournament.
Last Updated 31 October 2023, 15:17 IST

Kolkata: Pakistan knocked Bangladesh out of the ODI World Cup with a seven-wicket win here on Tuesday.

The former champions first dismissed Bangladesh for 204 and then returned to overhaul the target, reaching 205 for 3 in 32.3 Overs for their third win of the tournament.

Abdullah Shafique (68) and Fakhar Zaman (81) slammed fifties and once they were dismissed, Mohammad Rizwan (26) and Iftikar Ahmed (17) knocked off the remaining runs.

Opting to bat, Mahmudullah made a 70-ball 56 but Bangladesh couldn't get any momentum as they lost wickets regularly.

Litton Das (45), Mahmudullah (56), Shakib Al Hasan (43) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (25) were the other batters to reach double figures.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi (3/23) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (3/31) were the most successful bowlers with three-wicket hauls, while Haris Rauf (2/36), Iftikhar Ahmed (1/44) and Usama Mir (1/66) were also among wickets.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 204 allout in 45.1 overs (Mahmudullah 56; Shaheen Afridi 3/23, Mohammad Wasim Jr 3/31).

Pakistan: 205 for 3 in 32.3 overs (Abdullah Shafique 68, Fakhar Zaman 81; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3/60)

(Published 31 October 2023, 15:17 IST)
Sports News Cricket Pakistan Cricket World Cup Bangladesh ICC World Cup

