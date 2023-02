Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first at Nagpur in first Test match against India on Thursday.

India plaing XI: KL Rahul, R Sharma (c), C Pujara, V Kohli, S Yadav, S Bharat (wk), A Patel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, M Shami, M Siraj.

More to follow...