Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: India opt to bat first against Australia

Shubman Gill has come in for K L Rahul, while Umesh Yadav has replaced Mohammed Shami

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Mar 01 2023, 09:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 09:33 ist
India and Australia players after the end of the 1st Test cricket match at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in the third Test against Australia on Wednesday with young opener Shubman Gill coming in place of KL Rahul.

India also decided to rest pace bowler Mohammed Shami, bringing in Umesh Yadav for the game.

Australia also made two changes to the side that lost the second Test by six wickets in New Delhi, bringing in pace-bowling stalwart Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green in place of Pat Cummins and David Warner, who have both returned home.

Australia is being captained by Steve Smith in the match.

India have already taken a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann.

