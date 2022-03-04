India 199/4 at tea on day 1 of first Test against Lanka

India 199/4 at tea on day 1 of first Test against Sri Lanka

Kohli was bowled out on 45 by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya after sharing a 90-run stand with Hanuma Vihari

PTI
PTI, Mohali,
  • Mar 04 2022, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 15:57 ist
India's Virat Kohli reacts after completing his 8000 runs in Test cricket, on the 1st day of the first cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka, at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali. Credit: PTI Photo

Virat Kohli missed out on a half-century in his landmark 100th Test as India reached 199 for four at tea on the first day of the opening game of the two-match series against Sri Lanka here on Friday.

Kohli was bowled out on 45 by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya after sharing a 90-run stand with Hanuma Vihari, who played a fine 128-ball 58-run knock.

Also read: Playing 100 Tests while being all-format player should be career takeaway, says Kohli

Sri Lankan bowlers made a good comeback in the second session of the day, picking two important wickets oh Kohli and Vihari.

Brief scores:

India: 199 for 4 in 53 overs (Hanuma Vihari 58, Virat Kohli 45; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/62) 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Virat Kohli
Sri Lanka
Hanuma Vihari
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

'Jhund' movie review: Engaging sports drama

'Jhund' movie review: Engaging sports drama

Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant; See Pics

Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant; See Pics

Discovering Goa's hidden cuisine secrets

Discovering Goa's hidden cuisine secrets

How commercial satellites are shaping Ukraine conflict

How commercial satellites are shaping Ukraine conflict

DH Radio | Does 30% tax make crypto legal?

DH Radio | Does 30% tax make crypto legal?

 