India bowl out New Zealand for 160 in 3rd T20I

Indian bowlers did well to fashion a batting collapse as New Zealand were all out in 19.4 overs

PTI
PTI, Napier,
  • Nov 22 2022, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 14:36 ist
New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot during the third Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and India at McLean Park in Napier. Credit: AFP Photo

India bowlers produced a brilliant show to bowl out New Zealand for 160 in the series-deciding third T20I here on Tuesday.

Devon Conway (59) and Glenn Phillips (54) scored fifties. The two stitched an 86-run partnership after Finn Allen (3) and Mark Chapman (12) departed within the powerplay overs.

But the Indian bowlers did well to fashion a batting collapse as New Zealand were all out in 19.4 overs.

Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37) impressed with the ball, snaring four wickets each.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 160 all out in 19.4 overs (Devon Conway 59 and Glenn Phillips 54; Mohammed Siraj 4/17, Arshdeep Singh 4/37).

