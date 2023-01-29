India clinch six-wicket win over NZ to level series

India clinch six-wicket win over New Zealand to level series

The 3rd and final T20I will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, on Wednesday, with the series currently tied 1-1

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 29 2023, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 23:41 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India's batting lacked fluency but a strong performance from their bowlers in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand set up a six-wicket win in a low-scoring thriller in Lucknow on Sunday to level the series at 1-1.

Following a top-order wobble, captain Hardik Pandya (15 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (26 not out) combined for a crucial 31-run partnership as they helped the hosts reach 101-4 on the penultimate ball, chasing New Zealand's 99-8.

Spinners Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell picked up a wicket apiece, while Indian batters Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar were both run out.

New Zealand had posted a strong total of 176 in the first game on Friday, but were unable to repeat that on a pitch that offered plenty of turn, and India's bowlers put them under pressure throughout the innings.

Five Indian bowlers picked up a wicket before Arshdeep Singh dismissed Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

The third and final T20I of the series will take place in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
New Zealand

