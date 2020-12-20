India has struggled against swing of late: Manjrekar

India has struggled against swing bowling of late: Sanjay Manjrekar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 20 2020, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 16:03 ist
Australia's Pat Cummins (L) celebrtaes dismissing India's Virat Kohli (R) on the third day of the first Test match between Australia and India played in Adelaide. Credit: AFP

The Indian Cricket Team made history and headlines for all the wrong reasons on Friday when they recorded their lowest ever Test innings total of 36. Not since their battering at the hands of England in 1974 -- when India posted a total of 42 -- had the world's third-best Test side recorded such a low number on the scoreboard. 

Sanjay Manjrekar, a former cricket and currently an analyst, opined that India's recent form against swing bowling has been dismal. Manjrekar, in a piece he authored for the Hindustan Times mentioned the scores of each that India posted in their last five innings -- four against New Zealand back in February-March -- to drive home the point that Virat Kohli-led side's colossal collapse in Adelaide was in the offing.

The scores 165, 191,242,124, that they put up against New Zealand were unimpressive, and Manjrekar was of the belief that a side like India, with the backing that it has, must strive for better. While he conceded that a number of teams struggle against swing, he added that a team of India's calibre should look to dominate all formats like Australia and West Indies of the old.

The former India batsman wrote in detail about the factors that led to the abysmal performance, namely, pitch evolution favouring the seamers; Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal's backlift left wanting for more, and skipper Kohli's weakness for outswinging balls, which Pat Cummins exploited, dismissing him for the fourth time in five Tests.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sanjay Manjrekar
India
Australia
Australia vs India
Test cricket
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

What's Brewing

Graffiti explodes across Covid-era New York

Graffiti explodes across Covid-era New York

The paradoxical tale of two cities

The paradoxical tale of two cities

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

Kodagu's lost legacy

Kodagu's lost legacy

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single club

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single club

 