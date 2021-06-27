India make 201/8 against England in first women's ODI

Put in to bat, India Women scored 201 for eight against England Women in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.
Skipper Mithali Raj top-scored with a 108-ball 72-run knock while Punam Raut made 32.
For England Women, Sophie Ecclestone (3/40) was the pick of the bowlers, while Anya Shrubsole (2/33) and Katherine Brunt (2/35) shared four wickets between them.
Brief Scores:
India Women: 201 for eight in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 72; Sophie Ecclestone 3/40).
