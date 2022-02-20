India sets target of 185 for West Indies in 3rd T20I

Batsman Suryakumar Yadav hit a quickfire 65 to power India to 184 for five in the third Twenty20 international against the West Indies on Sunday.

India, who took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Friday, lost their top four batsmen for 93 runs in the 14th over after being invited to bat first in Kolkata.

But Yadav held firm from one end to take on the West Indies attack in a 91-run partnership off 37 balls with Venkatesh Iyer, who hit an unbeaten 35, and help put up a challenging total.

Yadav raised his fourth T20 fifty in 27 balls and finished with seven sixes including three in the final over that cost West Indies 21 runs.

Pace spearhead Jason Holder sent back Ruturaj Gaikwad for four after hitting a ball straight to Kyle Mayers at third man where he took a juggling catch.

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan hit back with a string of boundaries to bring up the team's 50 off 41 balls but leg spinner Hayden Walsh broke through.

Iyer fell to Walsh for 25 off 16 deliveries and the left-handed Kishan soon followed his partner to the pavilion after being bowled by Roston Chase. He made 34.

Fast bowler Dominic Drakes bowled Rohit Sharma, who was appointed Test captain on Saturday to complete his leadership takeover across formats, for seven after the skipper dropped down to number four from his usual opening slot.

Yadav and Iyer -- the right-left batting pair that helped India post a winning total in the previous match -- took the attack to the opposition.

India handed an international debut to fast bowler Avesh Khan, who went for $1.32 million to Indian Premier League side Lucknow Super Giants in the mega auction last weekend.

