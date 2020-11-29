India vs Australia 2nd ODI highlights: Aus win by 51 runs; seal ODI series with one match to go

Finch and Warner provided Australia with a strong opening partnership in the first innings, and then Smith smashed a magnificent 104 off just 64 balls. In what was a tough chase, captain Kohli had a good-looking 89 run knock with K L Rahul hitting some sixes and fours for 76 runs off 66 balls. However, these knocks weren't enough for India to win and Australia won the match by 51 runs.