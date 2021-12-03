Ind vs NZ: Toss delayed, pitch inspection at 9:30 am

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Toss delayed in Mumbai, pitch inspection scheduled at 9:30 am

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 03 2021, 09:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 09:12 ist
Credit: Twitter/BCCI

The toss for the second Test between India and New Zealand in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been delayed and the pitch will be inspected at 9:30 am, BCCI announced early on Friday. 

"A damp outfield means a delayed toss in Mumbai," New Zealand Cricket tweeted. 

