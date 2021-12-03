India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Toss delayed in Mumbai, pitch inspection scheduled at 9:30 am

The toss for the second Test between India and New Zealand in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been delayed and the pitch will be inspected at 9:30 am, BCCI announced early on Friday.

🚨 Update from Mumbai 🚨: The toss has been delayed. There will be a pitch inspection at 9:30 AM. #TeamIndia #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/5Uw0DKV90A — BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2021

"A damp outfield means a delayed toss in Mumbai," New Zealand Cricket tweeted.

Check out latest videos from DH: