Ind vs NZ WTC final, Day 4: Play delayed due to rain

India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final, Day 4: Play delayed due to rain

New Zealand were on 101/2 at the Stumps of Day 3 in their first innings

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 21 2021, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 15:30 ist
Raindrops on a window are seen during rain before the start of play. Credit: Reuters Photo

The play of the fourth day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to rain at Rose Bowl, Southampton. 

New Zealand were on 101/2 at the Stumps of Day 3 in their first innings. Veteran batsman Ross Taylor and captain Kane Williamson were unbeaten at the crease. They still trail India by 116 runs. 

Earlier, India were bundled out for 217 in their first innings as Kyle Jamieson took five wickets for just 31 runs. 

 

 

World Test Championship
World Test Championship Final
India vs New Zealand

