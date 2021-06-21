India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final, Day 4: Play delayed due to rain

The play of the fourth day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to rain at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

It continues to drizzle and we have to state the obvious. Start of play on Day 4 has been delayed. ☔⌛#WTC21 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2021

New Zealand were on 101/2 at the Stumps of Day 3 in their first innings. Veteran batsman Ross Taylor and captain Kane Williamson were unbeaten at the crease. They still trail India by 116 runs.

Earlier, India were bundled out for 217 in their first innings as Kyle Jamieson took five wickets for just 31 runs.