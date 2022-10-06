India vs SA: Start of first ODI delayed due to rain

India vs South Africa: Start of first ODI delayed due to rain

The city has been experiencing rain for the past couple of days

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Oct 06 2022, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 12:11 ist
The match will now begin at 2pm IST and the toss will take place at 1:30pm instead of 1pm. Credit: PTI Photo

The start of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa has been delayed by half-an-hour due to rain here on Thursday.

The city has been experiencing rain for the past couple of days. Heavy showers are expected throughout the day.

"Rain delay! After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour," the BCCI tweeted.

The match will now begin at 2pm IST and the toss will take place at 1:30pm instead of 1pm.

The Indian team's optional practice session was also cancelled due to heavy rains on Wednesday.

