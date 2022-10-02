India destroy SA's bowling with 238 target in 2nd T20I

Indian batters destroy South Africa's bowling attack, set massive 238 runs target in second T20I

KL Rahul (57) and Rohit Sharma (43) put on a 96-run opening stand to set the foundation

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Oct 02 2022, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2022, 20:54 ist
India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) and his teammate KL Rahul run between the wickets during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and South Africa at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on October 2, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

India posted a massive 237 for three against South Africa in the second T20I at the Barsapara cricket stadium here on Sunday.

KL Rahul (57) and Rohit Sharma (43) put on a 96-run opening stand to set the foundation.

Suryakumar Yadav (61) then took centre stage as he smashed five boundaries and as many sixes en route to his 102-run stand off just 40 balls with Virat Kohli (49 not out).

Dinesh Karthik then made some lusty blows in his seven-ball 17 not out.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) was the most successful bowler for South Africa but it turned out to be a disastrous day for the rest of his bowling colleagues.

Brief Score:

India: 237 for 3 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 61, KL Rahul 57, Virat Kohli 49 not out; Keshav Maharaj 2/23).

India
South Africa
T20I
Cricket
Sports News

