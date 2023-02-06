T20 WC warmup match: Australia beat India by 44 runs

Indian batters disappoint as Australia win by 44 runs in T20 World Cup warmup match

The 'Women in Blue' had suffered a similar collapse in the Tri-Series final last week against South Africa

PTI
PTI, Cape Town,
  • Feb 06 2023, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 22:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Batting let India down once again as they collapsed like a pack of cards to suffer a 44-run loss to Australia in a low-scoring Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match here on Monday.

Asked to field, the Indian bowlers blew away the Australian top order but tail-enders Georgia Wareham (32) and Jess Jonassen's (22) unbeaten 50-run partnership powered Australia to 129 for 8.

In reply, the Indian batters were skittled out for 85 in 15 overs.

It was the second consecutive time that batting has let down India. The 'Women in Blue' had suffered a similar collapse in the Tri-Series final last week against South Africa.

Pacer Darcie Brown (4/17) was the wrecker-in-chief as she cleaned up the Indian top order, taking the vital scalps of Shafali Verma (2), Smriti Mandhana (0) and Richa Ghosh (5).

In Pics | Indian cricketers who have been to jail

The woeful run of Jemimah Rodrigues, who opened the innings alongside Shafali, continued as she was out on nought while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur did not bat.

Harleen Doel (12) showed some intent, hitting two fours before succumbing to a run out while Deepti Sharma was the top scorer as the all-rounder remained unbeaten on 19. She could have taken India over the line had someone stayed with her till the end.

Earlier, veteran pacer Shikha Pandey (2/9) struck in her first two overs to send Australia skipper Meg Lanning (0) and Tahlia McGrath (2) packing.

A run out by Radha Yadav spelt the end of Ellyse Perry (1) as Australia were reeling at 10 for 3.

Ash Gardner (22) and Beth Mooney (28) provided some resistance but Pooja Vastrakar (2/16) and Radha Yadav (2/22) ran through the middle order.

Renuka Singh, who had an off day, was the most expensive bowler for India, giving away 39 runs in three overs.

But the Indians couldn't break the partnership between Wareham and Jonassen who shared five fours and three sixes between them.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
Sports News
T20
Team India
Australia

What's Brewing

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

 