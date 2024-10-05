Home
sports cricket

Injured Dube ruled out, Tilak Varma gets call-up

Mumbai Indians left-hander Tilak Varma has been recalled to the squad in place of Dube, who will now report to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for an intensive rehabilitation programme.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 16:27 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 16:27 IST
