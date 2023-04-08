IPL 2023: RR post 199/4 against DC

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals post 199/4 against Delhi Capitals

Jos Buttler scored 79 off 51 while Yashasvi Jaiswal managed 60 off 31

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 08 2023, 17:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 17:26 ist
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal. Credit: AFP Photo

Rajasthan Royals post 199/4 against Delhi Capitals off strong performances of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. 

The former managed 79 off 51 and the latter scored 60 off 31. Shimron Hetmyer (39 not out off 21) gave the team a strong finish. 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
Indian Premier League
Cricket
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

Three nights in Kamathipura

Three nights in Kamathipura

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

 