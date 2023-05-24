IPL Playoffs: Madhwal fifer helps MI beat LSG by 81 runs; to play GT on May 26

A fifer from pacer Akash Madhwal helped Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the eliminator match of the IPL, at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.
MI will now face GT in the 2nd qualifier match on Friday, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's
Paralysed man walks via thought-controlled implants
Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study
Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag
'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies
Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns
Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle
Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes
Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament
DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role