IPL: Madhwal fifer helps MI beat LSG by 81 runs

IPL Playoffs: Madhwal fifer helps MI beat LSG by 81 runs; to play GT on May 26

MI will now face GT in the 2nd qualifier match on Friday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 24 2023, 23:19 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 23:19 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

A fifer from pacer Akash Madhwal helped Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the eliminator match of the IPL, at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

MI will now face GT in the 2nd qualifier match on Friday, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

More to follow...

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
IPL
Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians
Lucknow Super Giants

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

Paralysed man walks via thought-controlled implants

Paralysed man walks via thought-controlled implants

Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study

Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

 