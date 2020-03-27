IPL talk once life gets back to normal: Rohit Sharma

Sport is least of priority at a time when India fights against the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought life to a standstill, feels star India batsman Rohit Sharma, who wants to talk about IPL only after normalcy returns.

Rohit, who has been out of action for last two months due to calf muscle injury was due for a comeback in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has been postponed till April 15 but stands a good chance of getting cancelled if prevailing situation continues.

"We should first think about the country. The situation needs to get better first then we can talk about the IPL. Let life get back to normal first," Rohit said.

The opener was responding to questions during an Instagram chat with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal.

Globally, the death toll has crossed 22000 while infecting lakhs of people.

Thanks to the lockdown, all the Indian metropolis are wearing a deserted look.

"I haven't seen Bombay like this before. As cricketers, we don't get time with family. So much of tours and cricket is there.

"This is a time to spend with them and loads of it," said Rohit.

The vice-captain of India's limited overs squads leads Mumbai Indians in the IPL.