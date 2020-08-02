IPL to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10

IPL to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10; Chinese sponsors retained

For the 8 franchises, the squad strength in terms of players will be limited to 24

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2020, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 22:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Indian Premier League's Governing Council on Sunday decided to retain all its sponsors, including Chinese mobile company VIVO and approved Covid-19 replacements in the event to be held in UAE this year.

The tournament will be played from September 19 to November 10, the IPL GC decided after a virtual meeting on Sunday. Each franchise's squad strength will be limited to 24 players.

"All I can say is that all our sponsors are with us. Hopefully, you can read between the lines," an IPL GC member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Chinese sponsorship became a bone of contention after the clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in June. The BCCI had promised to review the deals in the aftermath of the violent showdown.

In another major decision, the IPL GC also approved the women's IPL, a development that was first reported by PTI after speaking to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday.

Forced out of India due to the rising Covid-19 case count here, the IPL will allow unlimited Covid-19 replacements considering the delicate and health safety situation across the globe.

"We expect the Home and External Affairs Ministry to give us necessary approvals within another week. The final will be played on November 10 as it enters the Diwali week making it lucrative for the broadcasters," the IPL GC member said.

That the sponsorship deals will remain unaffected was reported by PTI on Saturday. It would have been difficult for the Board to get new sponsors at a short notice given the current financially difficult climate.

"The Standard Operating Procedure is still being prepared but there would be any number of Covid-19 replacements this year. Also, the BCCI has received presentations from a Dubai-based group on creating a medical facility in the UAE. The BCCI is also in talks with the Tata Group for creating a bio-bubble," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IPL 2020
BCCI
United Arab Emirates
Cricket
IPL
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Vivo

What's Brewing

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

How to stay safer on mass transit

How to stay safer on mass transit

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

 