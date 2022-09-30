It wasn't part of plan but was very much within rules: Harmanpreet on controversial run out

Wasn't part of plan but within rules: Harmanpreet

Deepti Sharma had effected that controversial run out of Dean to complete India's 3-0 whitewash of England last week

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 30 2022, 17:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 17:45 ist
Indian (W) captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Credit: PTI Photo

Running out England batter Charlie Dean while she was backing up was not part of India's plans during the recent ODI series but was very much within the rules of the game, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said on Friday.

Deepti Sharma had effected that controversial run out of Dean to complete India's 3-0 whitewash of England last week.

The mode of dismissal is currently listed in the ‘Unfair Play’ section of the laws but is set to be moved to the ‘Run Out’ section from October 1 when an update in the ICC Playing Conditions comes into effect.

Upon her arrival in India, Deepti said she had warned Dean multiple times before she took the bails off. England captain Heather Knight, who sat out of the series due to injury, accused Deepti of lying.

Speaking ahead of Women's Asia Cup, Harmanpreet said it is time to move on while backing Deepti's act.

"We were noting these things from last couple of games. She was taking long strikes and undue advantage, it was Deepti's awareness (that she took the bails off)," Harmanpreet said.

"It was not part of the plan but everyone was there to win the game. Whenever you are on the ground, you want to win at any cost. The most important thing is to play within the rules. Whatever we did was very much in the rules.

"Whatever happened, it was not part of the plan but it has happened, we need to move on," said Harmanpreet.

India face Sri Lanka in their opening match of the women's Asia Cup on Saturday.

Cricket
Sports News
Harmanpreet Kaur
women's cricket
Mankading

