KKR's Varun Chakravarthy takes three wickets as PBKS make 179/7

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy grabbed three wickets for 26 runs but Punjab Kings managed a fighting 179 for seven with skipper Shikhar Dhawan scoring a half century in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.
Dhawan (57 off 47 balls) was also involved in a 53-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma (21) and laid the foundation for later-order batters to set a competitive total.
Also Read | KKR captain Nitish Rana's wife stalked and harassed in Delhi, one arrested
Tail-enders M Shahrukh Khan (21 not out off 8 balls) and Harpreet Brar (17 not out off 9 balls) played quickfire innings to give PBKS a decent total.
Chakravarthy (3/26) and Harshit Rana (2/33) were the most successful KKR bowlers.
Brief scores:
Punjab Kings: 179 for 7 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 57; Varun Chakravarthy 3/26, Harshit Rana 2/33).
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life
China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news
Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand
Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life
NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes
Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation
India’s poor need a hand, not alms
How BBMP clears stray cows from streets
The ultimate guide to home insurance
How to assess MLA candidates?