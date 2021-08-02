Mayank to miss first Test against Eng due to concussion

Mayank Agarwal ruled out of opening Test against England due to concussion

Agarwal was apparently hit on the back of his head when he took his eyes off a short ball and took a blow on his helmet

PTI
PTI, Nottingham,
  • Aug 02 2021, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 19:05 ist
India's opening batsman Mayank Agarwal. Credit: BCCI Photo

India's opening batsman Mayank Agarwal will miss first Test against England due to concussion after he was hit by a short ball during the net sessions at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday.

"The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation," a BCCI statement said. 

While facing Mohammed Siraj, possibly the fastest in the current Indian line-up, Agarwal was apparently hit on the back of his head when he took his eyes off a short ball and took a blow on his helmet.

He was in some discomfort after opening the helmet as he sat on the ground with physio Nitin Patel attending him.

He was then seen pressing the back of his head while leaving the nets escorted by Patel.

BCCI's medical team conducted a test and after showing signs of concussion, he was ruled out of first Test, BCCI said.  

In his absence, KL Rahul, who has mostly opened in Test matches but prefers a middle-order slot these days, could be asked to open. The other option is Bengal opener Abhumanyu Easwaran. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mayank Agarwal
sports
Cricket
England

What's Brewing

Hubbard becomes first trans woman at Olympics

Hubbard becomes first trans woman at Olympics

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

 