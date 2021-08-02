Mayank Agarwal ruled out of opening Test against England due to concussion

India's opening batsman Mayank Agarwal will miss first Test against England due to concussion after he was hit by a short ball during the net sessions at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday.

"The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation," a BCCI statement said.

While facing Mohammed Siraj, possibly the fastest in the current Indian line-up, Agarwal was apparently hit on the back of his head when he took his eyes off a short ball and took a blow on his helmet.

He was in some discomfort after opening the helmet as he sat on the ground with physio Nitin Patel attending him.

He was then seen pressing the back of his head while leaving the nets escorted by Patel.

BCCI's medical team conducted a test and after showing signs of concussion, he was ruled out of first Test, BCCI said.

In his absence, KL Rahul, who has mostly opened in Test matches but prefers a middle-order slot these days, could be asked to open. The other option is Bengal opener Abhumanyu Easwaran.