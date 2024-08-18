MCG to host one-off Australia-England match to celebrate 150 years of Test cricket

Melbourne: Australia is set to host England in a stand-alone celebratory match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2027 to celebrate 150 years of Test cricket.

The match will celebrate a century-and-a-half of Test cricket since it was first played between Australia and England in March 1877.

The 1977 Centenary Test was won by Australia, as they did the first-ever match, by 45 runs.

Besides, Cricket Australia (CA) has finalised the allocation of hosting rights for various men's international Tests, ODIs, T20Is and other matches over the next seven summers, spanning from 2024-25 to 2030-31.

These arrangements, finalised by CA, are part of a series of strategic partnerships between the cricket body and state governments to provide greater access to fans and communities while expanding cricket events nationwide.