MS Dhoni turns 40: A few off-field facts about 'Captain Cool'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the man who guided India to three successive ICC trophies and the only cricketer to do so turned 40 on Wednesday. Four years since his retirement as Test captain and two years since calling time on his international cricket career, Mahi remains to be one of India's most adored skippers.

Ask any cricket fan about Dhoni's on-field life and achievements and you would definitely get an answer, but his off-field life is not known as well. As Captain Cool turns 40, here's a look at some of the off-field facts.

For starters, Mahi is an avid motorcycle enthusiast and boasts a collection of bikes that would leave many awestruck. Apart from the Confederate Hellcat X132, the CSK skipper owns a Ducati 1098 and a Harley Davidson Fatboy, among other superbikes and cruisers.

In fact, Dhoni even co-owns a motorcycle racing team with Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna called Mahi Racing Team that had participated in the FIM Supersport World Championship.

The 40-year-old is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, a title he is extremely proud of and is also held by the only other Indian World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev.

Dhoni, like many others loves his furry friends. We won't say much else, let the video below do all the talking.

A hairstyle that Dhoni flaunted in his earlier days, was inspired by his close friend and fellow football fan John Abraham. Dhoni is also close to Abraham's ex-partner Bipasha Basu, both of whom made the cut for MSD's ultra-private wedding in Kolkata.

As a cricketer, captain cool has travelled across the world and different states in India. While many Indians are bilingual, Dhoni can speak six languages, making him a polyglot.

The cricket legend from Ranchi is also a huge WWE fan, and like many in his generation has Hulk Hogan as his favourite wrestler. As a supporter of Manchester United, Dhoni, like millions across the world, believes that Manchester is red.