Mumbai invited by Oman Cricket to play ahead of T20 WC

Mumbai invited by Oman Cricket to play matches ahead of T20 WC

The games would serve as practise to the Oman national team, which is participating in the T20 World Cup

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 06 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 23:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Domestic giants Mumbai have been invited by Oman Cricket (OC) to play T20 games against them ahead of the World Cup, which will take place in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from October 17 to November 14.

It is understood that Duleep Mendis, who is a senior office-bearer of Oman Cricket, approached Mumbai Cricket Association to send its team to the Arab nation.

"They (Oman) have invited (us) and it is the best opportunity for Mumbai to send its team,” a source from the cricket body told PTI.

The games would serve as practise to the Oman national team, which is participating in the T20 World Cup.

Oman have qualified for the T20 World Cup and is also set to host six first-round games of the marquee event, which was shifted from India due to the CovidMumbai-19 pandemic.

Mumbai last season won the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the national one-day championship, after its poor show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mumbai
Oman
T20 World Cup
Cricket
Sports News
sports

What's Brewing

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

A day of mixed emotions for Bajrang Punia's family

A day of mixed emotions for Bajrang Punia's family

Afghan civilians asked to leave but have nowhere to go

Afghan civilians asked to leave but have nowhere to go

This lady has a treasure trove of 60K vintage tin boxes

This lady has a treasure trove of 60K vintage tin boxes

Medal lost but history made by women's hockey team

Medal lost but history made by women's hockey team

Why Deepak Punia's coach was expelled from Tokyo Games

Why Deepak Punia's coach was expelled from Tokyo Games

Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

Twitter removes verified badge from Dhoni's account

Twitter removes verified badge from Dhoni's account

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

 