Mumbai invited by Oman Cricket to play matches ahead of T20 WC

Domestic giants Mumbai have been invited by Oman Cricket (OC) to play T20 games against them ahead of the World Cup, which will take place in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from October 17 to November 14.

It is understood that Duleep Mendis, who is a senior office-bearer of Oman Cricket, approached Mumbai Cricket Association to send its team to the Arab nation.

"They (Oman) have invited (us) and it is the best opportunity for Mumbai to send its team,” a source from the cricket body told PTI.

The games would serve as practise to the Oman national team, which is participating in the T20 World Cup.

Oman have qualified for the T20 World Cup and is also set to host six first-round games of the marquee event, which was shifted from India due to the CovidMumbai-19 pandemic.

Mumbai last season won the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the national one-day championship, after its poor show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.