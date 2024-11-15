My aim is to get back into T20 team, look forward to this IPL to give me platform: K L Rahul

<p>Perth: The beleaguered K L Rahul is seeking to use the next <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-premier-league">IPL</a> as a vehicle to stage a comeback to the Indian T20I side as he wants to remain involved in all three formats of the game.</p>.<p>The 32-year-old is in line to open the innings if skipper Rohit Sharma does not play in the first Test of the upcoming five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at Perth.</p>.<p>Rahul's form has been a cause of concern for the Indian team as he was recently dropped for the last two Tests against New Zealand at home with Sarfaraz Khan replacing him.</p>.<p>But the batter, who is pleasing to watch when in full flow, remains unperturbed by his lean run of form.</p>.K L Rahul suffers blow on elbow, management keeps close watch ahead of 1st Test against Australia.<p>"My aim is to obviously get back into the T20 team. I've always wanted to be an all-format player, and that desire and drive haven't changed over the years. I want to still play for India in all three formats and have done that for many years," Rahul told Star Sports.</p>.<p>"I've been out of the T20 team for a while, and I know where I stand as a player and what I need to do to get back. So, I look forward to this IPL season to give me that platform to enjoy my cricket and play the way I want to," he added.</p>.<p>Since 2022, he has scored 514 runs in Tests from 12 matches (21 innings) at an average of 25.7, having registered three half-centuries and a century.</p>.<p>During the interaction, Rahul emphasised on always keeping the team ahead of his individual aspirations.</p>.<p>"All of us as players want to play with freedom, and everyone would think that the way I batted, I'm enjoying playing that. But like I said, my thought process and motivation have always been team first. It doesn't matter what I want to do or what my natural game is.</p>.<p>"We play a team sport. If I played tennis, it would be different; I could stick to saying, 'This is my natural game.' But in a team sport, it's very different. Each game, you'll have a different role and responsibility given to you to find a way to deliver for the team," he said.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru man's last Test hundred was against South Africa at Centurion in December 2023 and since then made just two fifties in nine innings.</p>