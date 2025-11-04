Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

'My job was to apply the finishing touches': Cricketer Richa Ghosh

'Scoring those extra runs reduces the pressure on our team and gives us a better chance to win,' added Richa
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 11:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 11:36 IST
Sports NewsCricketICC World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us