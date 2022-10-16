Namibia stun Sri Lanka, win by 55 runs in T20 World Cup opener

Namibia stun Lanka, win by 55 runs in World Cup opener

Sri Lanka had hoped to make an early statement against the African associate side

Reuters
Reuters, Australia,
  • Oct 16 2022, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 13:08 ist
Sri Lanka's Pramod Madushan (C) is run out during the Australia 2022 Twenty20 World Cup cricket tournament match between Sri Lanka and Namibia. Credit: AFP Photo

Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup campaign suffered a disastrous start on Sunday as the former champions crashed to a 55-run loss against plucky Namibia in Geelong.

Arriving as surprise Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka had hoped to make an early statement against the African associate side in front of thousands of expectant supporters on a sun-bathed afternoon at Kardinia Park.

Instead, it was Namibia soaking up their finest international win a year after storming into the Super 12's at the last World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Bowled out for 108 after chasing 164 for victory, the 2014 champions Sri Lanka can afford no slip-ups in their following qualifying matches against United Arab Emirates on Tuesday and the Netherlands on Thursday.

