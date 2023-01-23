Not that I'm aware of: Dravid on India adopting split captaincy

India head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday denied that his team has adopted split captaincy.

Since India's unceremonious semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup last year, there is speculation over the future of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul in the shortest format.

The three have not featured in any T20 game since the World Cup semifinal against England in November, missing the series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. They will also miss the three games against the Black Caps starting this week.

In Rohit's absence, Hardik Pandya has led the Indian T20 side and is also seen as the front-runner to captain the team in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"Not that I am aware of (India adopting split captaincy). That’s a question you need to ask the selectors but as of now, I don’t think so," Dravid said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand.

Earlier this month, Dravid himself had called for patience as the Indian T20 team goes through a rebuilding phase hinting that it could be the end of the road for the likes of Kohli, Rohit and Rahul.

However, Rohit maintains that he hasn't taken a call on his T20 future.

"We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL. I have not decided to give up the format," Rohit had said earlier this month.

Preparatory camp ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

With the build-up to the all-important four-match Test series against Australia clashing with the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals, no squad member will be released to play in the domestic marquee tournament.

The Indian Test players are slated to join a preparatory camp starting February 2 while the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals are slated for January 31.

"We would really like that the boys are able to play but it is a tough one for us. I think the quarters are on 31st or 1st and the build-up to Border Gavaskar is at exactly the same time," Dravid said.

But the coach added that there may be scope to release players during the semifinals and final depending upon the situation.

"Obviously, in the build-up to a big tournament like that, we won't be able to release any players but when the series starts and an opportunity presents itself where someone is not playing and is required in the semifinal or final then we will certainly look at it.

"We have already agreed that the selectors will not be touching anyone playing the quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy."

Want to give game time to players who are in our scheme of things

With the series already in the bag, one would think that the third ODI against New Zealand is just a formality but Dravid sees it as an opportunity to provide valuable experience to his players.

"It's definitely not a formality, there is an opportunity to give the guys sitting outside who are in our plans some game time.

"It is important to win matches and series but you also have to give enough experience to your squad.

"So that when there is an injury to someone those players are able to play in big tournaments. So it’s nice that we have got the opportunity but this match is not a formality," Dravid said.