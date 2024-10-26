Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Pakistan beat England by nine wickets to win series 2-1

Pakistan had been on the ascendancy since claiming a handy first-innings lead of 77 on a track where spinners from both sides dominated.
Reuters
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 09:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 09:16 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanEngland

Follow us on :

Follow Us