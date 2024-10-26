Pakistan beat England by nine wickets to win series 2-1

<p>Rawalpindi: Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan combined to destroy England and bowl Pakistan to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in the deciding third test and secure a memorable 2-1 series victory on Saturday.</p><p>Pakistan had been on the ascendancy since claiming a handy first-innings lead of 77 on a track where spinners from both sides dominated.</p><p>Noman (6-42) and Sajid (4-69) bundled out England for a paltry 112 in their second innings to leave Pakistan needing only 36 to win the series.</p><p>Pakistan lost the wicket of Saim Ayub before wrapping up victory in the extended morning session on day three of the contest.</p>.India collapse to 178/7, staring at first Test series defeat at home in 12 years.<p>Home captain Shan Masood hit Jack Leach for four fours in a row before smacking a six in the first ball of the next over from Shoaib Bashir to seal their victory.</p><p>Noman and Sajid claimed 19 of the 20 England wickets while Pakistan did not use their lone seamer Aamer Jamal at all in the match in a stark indication of how spin-friendly the surface was.</p><p>The duo claimed 39 of the 40 English wickets in the last two tests since their mid-series selection.</p><p>Resuming on 24-3, England lost wickets at regular intervals with Noman and Sajid running through their batting line.</p><p>Only Joe Root (33) looked comfortable against Pakistan's rampaging spinners and once he fell to Noman, Pakistan's victory was just a matter of time.</p><p>England captain Ben Stokes' dismissal, offering no shot to an incoming Noman delivery that trapped him lbw, summed up their approach in the match. </p>