Pakistan hand India 13-run defeat in Women's Asia Cup

PTI
PTI, Sylhet,
  • Oct 07 2022, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 17:18 ist
Indian women's team player Deepti Sharma celebrates a wicket during the Women's Asia Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Credit: PTI Photo

India were handed a 13-run defeat by Pakistan in their Women's Asia Cup T20 match here on Friday.

Nidar Dar struck an entertaining fifty to push Pakistan to 137 for 6 after skipper Bismah Mahroof opted to bat.

In reply, the Indian batters failed to stitch a meaningful partnership and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Teenager Richa Ghosh tried to inspire a late fightback but couldn't go the distance as India were bowled out for 124 in 19.4 overs.

Earlier, Dar (56 not out off 37 balls) and skipper Bismah Maroof (32 off 35) shared a crucial 76-run stand off 58 balls to give the innings a much needed boost.

Off spinner Deepti Sharma (3/27) stood out among Indian bowlers.

