<p>Karachi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan </a>Cricket Board has removed the head coach of the national women's team, Muhammad Wasim in the wake of the side's disastrous campaign in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup recently.</p>.<p>Though Pakistan qualified for the showpiece event in April by topping the qualifiers held in Lahore, they finished last in the eight-team tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.</p>.<p>Pakistan played all its matches in Colombo.</p>.<p>The team, led by Fatima Sana, lost four matches while three games were abandoned due of rain.</p>.<p>PCB said that Wasim's contract had ended with the World Cup and the board had decided not to extend it, and instead appoint a new head coach.</p>.<p>Wasim, a former Test player who has also served as chief selector of the men's teams, was appointed head coach last year.</p>.<p>His tenure saw the Pakistan team lose the Asia Cup semifinals and then getting knocked out in the league stages of the T20 World Cup earlier this year.</p>.<p>A reliable source said the PCB was looking for a foreign coach but if a suitable candidate isn't found, former women's team captain Bismah Maroof could get the job.</p>.<p>The source added that the rest of the support staff will also be changed in a few days. </p>