PM Modi, Amit Shah congratulate Indian cricket team for win in Australia

Lauding the Indian cricket team for its glorious win against Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout.

Read | 4th Test: India pull off one of the greatest heists in Australia

"We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours," Modi tweeted soon after India defeated Australia in Brisbane.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

India won the fourth and final Test of the series with three wickets, clinching the series by 2-1.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the Indian cricket team for its series win against Australia and said the entire country is proud of this achievement.

Hats off to Indian Cricket Team for registering a historic series win. Entire nation is proud of your remarkable achievement. Well played Team India! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 19, 2021

Current and former players also praised the team for pulling off a win despite facing several adversities.