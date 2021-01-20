Rajasthan Royals to release Steve Smith before IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals to release Steve Smith before IPL 2021 auction

Ahead of the 2018 IPL, Smith was the only player retained by the Royals for Rs 12.5 crore

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 20 2021, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 17:45 ist
Steve Smith, Credit: PTI File Photo

Rajasthan Royals have decided against renewing the contract of their high-profile captain Steve Smith ahead of the 14th Indian Premier League this year.

Under Smith's captaincy, the inaugural edition champions RR finished last in the last IPL in the UAE, where the star Australian batsman played all the 14 league matches and scored 311 runs at a strike rate of 131.

This included three half-centuries, but his contribution as a leader came under the scanner after the team's forgettable performance.

"His contract was up in October 2020, not being renewed," a franchise source told PTI.

Ahead of the 2018 IPL, Smith was the only player retained by the Royals for Rs 12.5 crore.

The same year, the Royals returned from a two-year suspension and appointed Smith as the captain.

However, he stepped down from the position in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa ahead of the lucrative league.

Smith recently drew flak for his underwhelming performance in the series against India.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Steve Smith
Rajasthan Royals
IPL
Cricket
sports

What's Brewing

NASA ends efforts to deploy Mars InSight's 'mole'

NASA ends efforts to deploy Mars InSight's 'mole'

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Tours of over 100 UK musicians in danger after Brexit

Tours of over 100 UK musicians in danger after Brexit

In Pics | How US is gearing up for Biden's inauguration

In Pics | How US is gearing up for Biden's inauguration

 