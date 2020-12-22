Rizwan-inspired Pakistan stops New Zealand T20 sweep

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park in Napier on December 22, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

 Mohammad Rizwan smashed a career-best 89 as Pakistan defeated New Zealand by four wickets Thursday to avoid a series sweep after the third Twenty20 international in Napier.

Pakistan reached New Zealand's target with two balls to spare, ending on 177 after Iftikhar Ahmed sealed the win with a six in the final over.

But it was Rizwan's 89 from 59 balls, with support from 41-run Mohammad Hafeez, which provided the inspiration for the victory.

The New Zealanders finished their innings at 173 for seven after losing the toss and being asked to bat, with Devon Conway top scoring on 63.

Faheem Ashraf was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, taking three for 20.

