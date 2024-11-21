Rohit Sharma to join Indian squad in Perth on Sunday

<p>Perth: Skipper Rohit Sharma will join the Indian team here on Sunday, the third day of the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium.</p>.<p>Rohit was unavailable for the opening Test as he stayed back in India with his family for the birth of his second child.</p>.<p>Rohit and his wife Ritika were blessed with a baby boy on November 15.</p>.<p>Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah is leading India in the Perth Test as the visitors start the defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.</p>.<p>“Rohit will be arriving in Perth on the third day of the Test match,” a BCCI source confirmed to <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Hence, the 37-year-old will be available for the second Test against the Australia at Adelaide from December 6.</p>.<p>However, Rohit has been in touch with the squad in Australia, and Bumrah said as much during his pre-match press meet on Thursday.</p>.<p>“I spoke with Rohit earlier. But I got a little bit of clarity on leading the side after coming in here,” said Bumrah. </p>