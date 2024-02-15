Rohit Sharma unbeaten fifty carries India to 93/3 at lunch against England

Shubman Gill might have come to this match on the back of a match-winning hundred at Visakhapatnam but Wood had his number here for a naught.

Gill, who was beaten around the off-stump with a nip-backer, pushed a delivery that moved away with hard hands and Ben Foakes completed the easiest of the catches behind the stumps.

Gill’s stay lasted for just nine balls.

India’s woes worsened when No. 4 Rajat Patidar, who too had a few nervous moments against the England pacers, was outdone by a delivery that seemed to have stopped a bit after hitting the deck off spinner Hartley.