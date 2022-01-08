Sachin Tendulkar not part of Legends League Cricket, says SRT Sports Management

Sachin Tendulkar not part of Legends League Cricket

The LLC is a professional cricket league meant for retired players, and it has recently announced its Indian squad for the league

SRT Sports Management Private Limited on Saturday clarified that batting great Sachin Tendulkar is not a part of the upcoming Legends League Cricket (LLC).

A promotional video featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan shows that Tendulkar is also going to be a part of the league, which the official spokesperson of SRT Sports rejected.

"The news about @sachin_rt's participation in 'Legends League Cricket' is not true. The organisers should refrain from misleading cricket fans and Mr. Amitabh Bachchan," said the official spokesperson of SRT Sports Management Pvt. Ltd.

Starting January 20, the LLC will feature three star-packed teams which will lock horns with each other.

The Indian team will be represented by the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and the Pathan brothers -- Irfan and Yusuf.

The team will be called The India Maharajas which will see them compete against some other star players from other nations.

LLC had earlier announced the Asia team as 'Asia Lions' which comprises former Pakistani and Sri Lankan players including Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul and Asghar Afghan.

