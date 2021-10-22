Scotland join Bangladesh in T20 World Cup second round

Scotland, having gone "through thick and thin", reached the T20 World Cup second round for the first time on Thursday with a thumping eight-wicket win over Oman as star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan steered Bangladesh into the next phase.

The Scots comfortably chased down their target of 123 with 18 balls to spare to register a third win out of three in qualifying.

Captain Kyle Coetzer top-scored for Scotland with 41 off 28 balls with three sixes and two fours.

Richie Berrington, finished the game with a huge six to remain 31 not out. Matthew Cross (26) was also undefeated.

Scotland will go into Group 2 of the Super 12s alongside Afghanistan, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and the runners-up from qualifying Group A - likely to be either Ireland or Namibia.

"This is an opportunity for Scotland to test themselves against the best," said Coetzer.

"There's a real togetherness among our squad, through thick and thin.

"This group we were just in was a mighty tough group so the next one will be tougher. We will go into every game full of hope and belief that we can win more games."

Bangladesh, who were stunned by Scotland in their opening game, secured the second qualifying spot in Group B by seeing off Papua New Guinea by 84 runs.

They will now play in Group 1 alongside Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, probably Sri Lanka and either Ireland or Namibia.

"What a day for Scottish cricket, the boys are buzzing," said man-of-the-match and fast bowler Josh Davey who took 3-25.

Scotland came into the 2021 tournament having never progressed beyond the first round in their three previous appearances, winning just one game in seven.