South Africa 17/1 at stumps in reply to India's 223 all out

  • Jan 11 2022, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 22:59 ist
South Africa bowl out India for 223 in 1st innings. Credit: IANS Photo

South Africa were 17 for one at stumps in reply to India's first innings total of 223 all out on the opening day of the series-deciding third Test here on Tuesday.

Opener Aiden Markram and night-watchman Keshav Maharaj were batting on 8 and 6, respectively, at the close of play. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the home team skipper Dean Elgar (3) cheaply after the Indian innings ended in 77.3 overs.

Batting first, India's returning captain Virat Kohli top-scored for the visitors with a 79 off 201 balls, hitting 12 boundaries and a six in the process.

Playing in his 50th Test, Rabada finished with impressive figures of 4/73, while Marco Jansen snared 3/55.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 223 all out in 77.3 overs. (Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Virat Kohli 79; Kagiso Rabada 4/73).

South Africa 1st innings: 17/1 in 8 overs.

South Africa
Team India
Cricket
Sports News
Test cricket

