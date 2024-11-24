Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India reach 359-5 at tea against Australia on Day 3 of opening Test

<p>Perth: Virat Kohli made an unbeaten 40 after Yashasvi Jaiswal's masterful century as India reached 359 for five in their second innings, taking a 405-run lead at tea on day 3 of the opening Test against Australia here on Sunday.</p>.<p>Four wickets fell in an eventful second session but Kohli and Washington Sundar (14) remained firm during the breaks as India looked in commanding position.</p>.<p>Jaiswal, who completed his fourth Test hundred in the morning session, was caught by Steven Smith off Mitchell Marsh. He had 15 boundaries and three maximums in his 297-ball innings.</p>.<p>Devdutt Padikkal (25), Rishabh Pant (1) and Dhruv Jurel (1) were the other Indian batters to be dismissed.</p>.BGT 2024-25 | Jaiswal has cricketing world at his feet, brings a completely different perspective to batting: Gavaskar.<p>India had scored only 150 in their first innings but returned to bundle out Australia for 104 in their first essay.</p>.<p>In their second innings, Jaiswal and KL Rahul (77) stitched a record-breaking 201-run stand for the opening wicket, the highest by an Indian opening pair on Australian soil, to put India in a strong position.</p>.<p><strong>Brief Score:</strong> <em>India: 150 & 359 for 5 in 110 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 161, KL Rahul 77, Virat Kohli 40 batting; Josh Hazlewood 1/28, Mitchell Marsh 1/35, Nathan Lyon 1/58, Mitchell Starc 1/102) vs Australia: 104.</em></p>