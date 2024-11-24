Home
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India reach 359-5 at tea against Australia on Day 3 of opening Test

Four wickets fell in an eventful second session but Kohli and Washington Sundar (14) remained firm during the breaks as India looked in commanding position.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 07:21 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 07:21 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketBorder-Gavaskar TrophyIndia vs Australia

